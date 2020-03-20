Tom Brady officially is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The former New England Patriots quarterback posted on Instagram a photo of himself signing his Bucs contract Friday morning. In the post, Brady wrote that he’s “excited, humble and hungry” to begin the next chapter of his NFL career.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1”

Brady’s contract is a two-year deal, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The financial terms have not been reported.

The Bucs also announced the signing.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” general manager Jason Licht, a former Patriots scout and personnel executive, said in a team statement. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady played 20 seasons in New England, winning six Super Bowls and appearing in three more. He turns 43 in August.

In Tampa, he joins a franchise that has won just one championship in its history (2002) and has not reached the postseason since 2007. The current-day Bucs boast a talented roster, however — led on offense by 1,000-yard receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — and a head coach in Bruce Arians who’s found success working with top-tier quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer and Andrew Luck.

“Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better,” Arians said in a statement. “I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates.

“Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship.”

Brady’s departure left the Patriots with just Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler on their quarterback depth chart. They’re expected to add at least one additional signal-caller before training camp begins.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images