Folks, it’s actually happening.

A new day has come, but the news remains the same: Tom Brady no longer is with the New England Patriots, and soon he reportedly will become a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady is eligible to sign with the Bucs as soon as 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and according to multiple reports, he’s agreed to a two-year deal with Tampa that will pay him roughly $30 million per season.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday shared that the deal is finalized, and he pointed out the only remaining step in the process.

The #Bucs’ contract with new QB Tom Brady, one that pays him up to $30M on a per-year basis, is agreed to and finalized, sources say. Not that there was any doubt, but there were no issues. All that’s left is for @TomBrady to announce it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

While Brady can’t sign until Wednesday afternoon, he’s more than welcome to announce his next step via social media. Whether or not he takes that approach remains to be seen, however.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images