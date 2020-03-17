Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL free agency will go on as planned Wednesday, but the league has added a few rules teams must adhere to.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained the NFL’s newest memo that was sent out to all teams Monday night on a busy Day 1 of the legal tampering period.

The memo states “clubs may not bring any free agent player, including their own, to a club facility or other location to meet with club personnel.”

Additionally, “club personnel, including members of the club medical staff, may not travel to any location to meet with a free agent player” until further notice due to growing coronavirus concerns.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine broke it down a little further:

NFL says no visits at team facilities. Teams cannot visit players. Teams and players can agree to a neutral physician exam or one close to the player. A player has the right to decline the exam. Teams have the right to refrain from signing a player until the exam or ban is lifted https://t.co/wA6jyWHBof — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 16, 2020

This potentially could impact a team’s ability to sign a specific player if they can’t see a specific doctor for their physical.

The NFL also postponed all offseason training activities until further notice.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images