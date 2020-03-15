Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL, fortunately, does not yet a confirmed case of the coronavirus as its season remains paused.

However, the league continues to be proactive. According to NHL Network Insider Chris Johnston, the league will not be reopening facilities for a minimum of one week.

“NHL teams have been told that it will be at least one full week — and perhaps longer — before they can reopen facilities for players to do small-group skates/workouts,” Johnston tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The NHL advised all players to self-quarantine Friday while the league also admitted it planned to play without fans until the NBA’s first case was confirmed.

