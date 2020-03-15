Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s at it again, folks.

No, J.J. Watt hasn’t done anything wrong. In fact, he’s using his influence to help the greater good once again.

The Houston Texans defensive end and his new wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, are donating $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank amid the new coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The donation reportedly will provide roughly 1,000,000 meals for people in need, per Bleacher Report.

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

This, of course, isn’t the first time Watt has offered a helping hand. The 30-year-old helped raise over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston in 2017 and has donated to several families of school shooting victims, including those impacted by the Sandy Hook and Santa Fe High School incidents.

What a gem.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images