Tom Brady may be ready to leave New England. But that doesn’t mean the Patriots are ready to move on quite yet.

Brady shocked the Northeast on Tuesday when he announced he’s leaving the Patriots after spending his entire 20-year NFL career to this point with the team. The 42-year-old quarterback reportedly is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and made that decision for a number of reasons.

Shortly after the announcement of Brady’s departure, the team honored its former quarterback with an electric billboard right outside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. — one of just 12 in New England, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

On a billboard about 1 mile north of Gillette Stadium this morning. pic.twitter.com/yWQZz4Iurf — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2020

The billboard reads, “Thank you Tom, the greatest of all time! With love, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots.”

Kraft was quick to share his side of the story following the announcement Tuesday, explaining that if Brady truly wanted to stay in New England, the two would’ve worked out a deal. However, there has been some question as to how believable that is, with Chris Long among those not buying the logic.

Regardless, Brady likely is heading to the Bucs and Kraft honored the GOAT with a classy tribute before he’s gone for good. The six-time Super Bowl champ reportedly is “still trying to finalize” his contract, but the process has been held up due to unforeseen circumstances this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images