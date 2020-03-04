Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have improved leaps and bounds since last season, and the numbers certainly prove it.

Tatum is averaging 7.8 more points per game than he did during the Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 campaign, while Brown is averaging 7.4 more points than he did in the same stretch. Should the duo maintain this pace, they could make franchise history come April.

Tatum and Brown could be the first pair of Celtics teammates to simultaneously increase their scoring by at least seven points per game over last season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boston has never had multiple players achieve the feat in the same season since the franchise began in 1946.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both increased their scoring from last season by 7 PPG. If Tatum and Brown continue to score at this rate, this will be the first season that multiple Celtics players have increased their scoring by at least 7 PPG in the same season. pic.twitter.com/KX3qwtVQdD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2020

Tatum and Brown have just 16 games left on the Celtics’ regular-season schedule — including Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden — to maintain this pace. And if they continue to perform as they have been in recent weeks, there’s no doubt they’ll etch their names in the Celtics’ history books.

