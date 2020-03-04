Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Burrow (understandably) has a lot of attention on him as a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick come April 23.

The former LSU quarterback already made headlines with his small hands — something he was able to joke about after the official measurements came out. And now Burrow is drawing comparisons to none other than Tom Brady.

But if you ask Burrow, he doesn’t even want to be in the same conversation of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time,” he said, per Bleacher Report. “Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me. Please.”

It’s fair of Burrow to feel that way. Having those kinds of comparisons before he’s even on an NFL team can create unrealistic expectations and put an immense amount of pressure on him.

Regardless, we’re sure all eyes will be on Burrow (with or without TB12 comparisons) when he gets drafted, goes through OTAs and makes his NFL debut.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images