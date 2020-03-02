One player who spent his entire 11-year career with the New England Patriots could see Tom Brady leaving the franchise they represented together.

Former left tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light doesn’t believe the 42-year-old quarterback will return to the Patriots. He sees one well-established suitor, led by another one of his former Patriot teammates, as a potential landing spot for Brady.

Light believes Brady could sign with the Tennessee Titans due in large part to his relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel.

“When those two would be at practice, they’d be going at it, each and every day trying to push each other, make each other better,” Light said, per Boston 25 News. “Maybe (they’d) throw a few jabs in there, maybe mess with each other in ways that only those two know. So, they’re very familiar with one another, they enjoy the competitive side of things and, what you saw last season, with Vrabel having a couple years under his belt and being able to get those guys to buy into his mentality and his way of doing things — well guess what? That’s 12’s mentality, too.

“So, I think those things go very well together and there’s probably a lot of excitement between the two of them thinking about the idea they’re going to be back playing on the same team, in a different organization, in a new way, and doing it the way they want to do it,” Light said.

Brady, as you likely know by now, will become a free agent March 18.

Rumors have been swirling depicting Brady is likely to leave New England, however the Patriots reportedly have kept Brady in their plans for 2020.

