Todd Gurley has no hard feelings toward the Rams.

Gurley last week was released by Los Angeles as the team continues to scratch and claw out of an unfavorable salary cap situation. The star running back wasn’t long for the open market, as he latched on with the Atlanta Falcons the following day.

The 25-year-old didn’t seem to take the news very hard, as he joked about his release on Twitter. Gurley explained on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast why he took a lighthearted approach to the move.

“I didn’t see it coming, but obviously I’ve seen the process over the years, so I understand the business and I understand how it goes,” Gurley said, as transcribed by ESPN. “But I’m also the same type of person like when someone else is getting cut, I’m joking on them. So I can’t get mad if somebody jokes on me. I joke on myself all the time. If you knew me, you know that’s me. And it’s all jokes. It’s some truth to every little joke.

“But I’m still just having fun with it. And that’s the only thing I can do. Stuck in the house all day. I know people are drinking and having fun, so I’m going to have fun with y’all.”

It probably was a bit easier for Gurley to move on knowing the Rams still owed him a $7.5 million roster bonus. He’s yet to receive that money, however, as it appears LA had other matters higher up on its to-do list

“I’ve been checking my direct deposit, too. … Hey, if the new logo can get up, I can get my money,” Gurley said.

Tough to argue with that.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images