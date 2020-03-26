The Tom Brady merchandise machine is running at full speed following the quarterback’s decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s agents last week filed for a trademark of the Bucs-related slogan “TB x TB” for use on a line of apparel, according to multiple reports Thursday.

From FOX Business, which was the first to report the filing:

“Yee & Dubin Sports, Brady’s longtime representatives, filed an application to trademark the phrase ‘TB x TB’ on March 20, according to a document published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed on a 1b basis, which signifies an intent to use for commerce.

“The filing states the trademark is sought for use on ‘Clothing, namely, shirts, t-shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, athletic tops and bottoms, and headwear.’ “

The Buccaneers used the tagline in social media posts trumpeting Brady’s arrival. The former New England Patriots star, who already sells an extensive line of TB12-branded gear, officially signed with the Bucs last Friday.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady’s last attempted trademark turned out poorly for the QB. Last year, his camp filed an application to trademark the nickname “Tom Terrific,” prompting a tsunami of criticism from New York Mets fans. That moniker typically is associated with former Mets pitcher Tom Seaver.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office denied that application, and Brady said he meant no disrespect to the Baseball Hall of Famer, calling the controversy “unfortunate.”

“I was actually trying to do something because I didn’t like the nickname and I wanted to make sure no one used it because some people wanted to use it,” Brady said last June. “So I was trying to keep people from using it, and then it got spun around into something different than what it was. Good lesson learned, and I’ll try to do things a little different in the future. … It wasn’t anything I was trying to do out of any disrespect or ill-manner or anything like that.”

