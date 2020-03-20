Tom Brady originally was expected to be the belle of the ball this NFL offseason.

But as it turns out, the market for the six-time Super Bowl champion apparently wasn’t very robust.

Brady officially latched on with his new team Friday, signing a reported two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs reportedly didn’t face particularly stiff competition in order to land Brady, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported the Los Angeles Chargers were the only other team to make a formal offer.

The #Patriots likely would have done this contract, though Tom Brady never came to them with his desire to return. So there was no offer from NE. In the end, only the #Bucs and the #Chargers made offers. The #Raiders sat it out, as well, never offering Brady a deal. https://t.co/Pep1omas6O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

This isn’t to say the Bucs and Bolts were the only teams with a level of interest in Brady, however. According to Rapoport, both the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers “briefly considered” the 42-year-old but never really got the ball rolling on an offer. As for the Titans, Rapoport claims Tennessee’s plan all along was to go “all in” on Ryan Tannehill.

So while Brady’s fit in Tampa Bay makes sense, it’s not as if he chose the Bucs over a glut of other options.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images