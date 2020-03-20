Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s easy to see why Tom Brady elected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after viewing the reported terms of his contract.

Brady reportedly is receiving $50 million guaranteed over two years with an additional $9 million worth of incentives with no franchise tag and trade clauses.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported Friday the Patriots “likely” would have offered Brady the same deal, but the quarterback never showed interest in returning to New England.

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the Patriots. He met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday night to deliver the news in person.

The Patriots reportedly wanted Brady to come to them with his demands. It seems that never happened, the Patriots never approached Brady, and now the QB is off to Tampa Bay.

It’s simply hypothetical to say the Patriots would have offered Brady $50 million guaranteed.

The Patriots’ top quarterback is second-year pro Jarrett Stidham. They have Cody Kessler as a backup, while players like Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Andy Dalton are still available on the open market or trade block.

