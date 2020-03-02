Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vincent Poirier was one of the biggest stories to come out of Monday’s Boston Celtics practice, and not for a good reason.

The Celtics center got ruthlessly dunked on by Jaylen Brown during a one-on-one session at the end of practice. A video of the embarrassing moment, captured and shared by CLNS Media’s Sierra Goodwill, prompted a hilarious response from Poirier on Twitter.

Take a look:

And nobody film when I’m doing my windmill on Enes …. — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) March 2, 2020

Yeah, something tells us Poirier hasn’t windmill-dunked on Enes Kanter. But hey, you never know.

And then there’s this tweet from Kanter:

In other Celtics news, Kemba Walker could return Tuesday night after missing the last five games with a sore knee. However, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both are uncertain for the matchup with the Brooklyn Nets doe to illnesses.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images