Vincent Poirier was one of the biggest stories to come out of Monday’s Boston Celtics practice, and not for a good reason.
The Celtics center got ruthlessly dunked on by Jaylen Brown during a one-on-one session at the end of practice. A video of the embarrassing moment, captured and shared by CLNS Media’s Sierra Goodwill, prompted a hilarious response from Poirier on Twitter.
Take a look:
And nobody film when I’m doing my windmill on Enes ….
— Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) March 2, 2020
Yeah, something tells us Poirier hasn’t windmill-dunked on Enes Kanter. But hey, you never know.
And then there’s this tweet from Kanter:
Baby Food 😂 👶 @FCHWPO @viinze_17P pic.twitter.com/ihuNVrW9IL
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 2, 2020
In other Celtics news, Kemba Walker could return Tuesday night after missing the last five games with a sore knee. However, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both are uncertain for the matchup with the Brooklyn Nets doe to illnesses.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images