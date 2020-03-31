Virgil van Dijk is speaking out, much to Twitter’s delight.
The Liverpool defender riffed on a number of topics Tuesday on Twitter during a live question-and-answer session with his followers. Van Dijk revealed his toughest opponents and the Reds’ top players in several categories during the wide-ranging, and sometimes lighthearted, public discussion.
Van Dijk, the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, named superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero as the toughest opponents he has faced in his career.
There are some difficult strikers out there but probably Leo Messi
Aguero
Van Dijk highlighted some of his proudest moments in soccer, including winning UEFA’s Player of the Year award, captaining the Netherlands’ national team and scoring against Everton in January 2018 on his Liverpool debut.
Incredibly proud. Can’t wait to lead out our nation when it’s safe for the tournament to take place
A surreal and proud moment for me and something I’ll never forget
An unbelievable way to start my life at Anfield
There are a few to mention. Making my debut as a professional footballer, making my debut for the national team, and of course Madrid
He hailed Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as his ideal center-back partner and roasted Reds legend Jamie Carragher when asked which of the club’s stoppers he uses as a role model.
Tough one … probably Sami Hyypiä 😂😂
Van Dijk widely is recognized as the world’s best defender but he’d be a playmaking midfielder, of questionable ability, if he could deploy himself in any other position.
No 10 😂😂
Van Dijk names himself, Gomez and fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as Liverpool’s fastest players.
Either Joe or me
Van Dijk wouldn’t reveal whether he takes better free kicks than Alexander-Arnold or name Liverpool’s best dancer.
👀 come on now
However, Van dijk outed Robertson as Liverpool’s worst representative on the dance floor.
Not sure who’s the best but I know the worst 😂 @andrewrobertso5
Robertson didn’t take long to respond to van Dijk’s jibe.
https://t.co/IdHdm386jf pic.twitter.com/lRGa1cwCso
If Liverpool held a Royal Rumble, van Dijk only can imagine one winner: manager Jurgen Klopp.
The Boss
We need to film a @LFC x #RoyalRumble then…
Jurgen Klopp entering like 2002 Kane 😂#AskVirgil pic.twitter.com/8ObHQoCXLq
Liverpool was two wins away from clinching its first Premier League title and ending its 30-year wait for a domestic championship when the season was suspended due to coronavirus concerns. When asked about his favorite moment from a season that looked destined to end in glory, van Dijk answered simply with the two-eyed emoji.
👀
