Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Virgil van Dijk is speaking out, much to Twitter’s delight.

The Liverpool defender riffed on a number of topics Tuesday on Twitter during a live question-and-answer session with his followers. Van Dijk revealed his toughest opponents and the Reds’ top players in several categories during the wide-ranging, and sometimes lighthearted, public discussion.

Van Dijk, the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, named superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero as the toughest opponents he has faced in his career.

There are some difficult strikers out there but probably Leo Messi — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Aguero — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Van Dijk highlighted some of his proudest moments in soccer, including winning UEFA’s Player of the Year award, captaining the Netherlands’ national team and scoring against Everton in January 2018 on his Liverpool debut.

Incredibly proud. Can’t wait to lead out our nation when it’s safe for the tournament to take place — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

A surreal and proud moment for me and something I’ll never forget — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

An unbelievable way to start my life at Anfield — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

There are a few to mention. Making my debut as a professional footballer, making my debut for the national team, and of course Madrid — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

He hailed Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as his ideal center-back partner and roasted Reds legend Jamie Carragher when asked which of the club’s stoppers he uses as a role model.

Tough one … probably Sami Hyypiä 😂😂 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Van Dijk widely is recognized as the world’s best defender but he’d be a playmaking midfielder, of questionable ability, if he could deploy himself in any other position.

No 10 😂😂 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Van Dijk names himself, Gomez and fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as Liverpool’s fastest players.

Either Joe or me — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Van Dijk wouldn’t reveal whether he takes better free kicks than Alexander-Arnold or name Liverpool’s best dancer.

👀 come on now — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

However, Van dijk outed Robertson as Liverpool’s worst representative on the dance floor.

Not sure who’s the best but I know the worst 😂 @andrewrobertso5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Robertson didn’t take long to respond to van Dijk’s jibe.

If Liverpool held a Royal Rumble, van Dijk only can imagine one winner: manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Boss — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

We need to film a @LFC x #RoyalRumble then… Jurgen Klopp entering like 2002 Kane 😂#AskVirgil pic.twitter.com/8ObHQoCXLq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 31, 2020

Liverpool was two wins away from clinching its first Premier League title and ending its 30-year wait for a domestic championship when the season was suspended due to coronavirus concerns. When asked about his favorite moment from a season that looked destined to end in glory, van Dijk answered simply with the two-eyed emoji.

👀 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images