Chris Godwin clearly isn’t heartbroken over giving up the number he’s worn since high school.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced that Tom Brady accepted the star receiver’s offer and will wear No. 12 next season. Godwin, who confirmed there was no actual transaction with Brady, will switch to No. 14.
Shortly after the news broke, Godwin fired off a celebratory tweet that surely will make New England Patriots fans feel… things.
Take a look:
New number, same mentality 😤. #ItsAlways12szn #1fo pic.twitter.com/WKCRM6UFG8
— Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) March 31, 2020
Much like the hype video the Bucs shared earlier Tuesday, seeing Brady promoted as anything other than a Patriots player is just plain weird.
But hey, it’s not like Patriots fans don’t have plenty of fond memories to look back on.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images