John Beecher is doing just fine in collegiate play.

The Bruins prospect, who Boston took in the first round of the 2019 Draft, is in the midst of his first season of college hockey. And in a shutout win over Michigan State on Saturday, the Michigan center tallied his ninth goal of the season, and it was an impressive one.

Beecher went coast to coast, maintaining possession for quite some time before wristing home a goal from the top of the circle.

Check it out.

🎥CLIP: Beecher's unassisted goal late in the second 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/40kl32tI4H — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 8, 2020

The 18-year-old center probably has a little more time before going pro will be a consideration, but it seems like he’s developing nicely in the college ranks.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images