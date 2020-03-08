At 7-foot-5, Tacko Fall is a master at defending the rim — especially if his opponents are only a third of his size.

The Boston Celtics rookie made a guest appearance at Saturday’s Jr. Celtics clinic, where he helped a few youngsters develop their basketball skills. A few brave souls even attempted to get some shots past him, but to no avail.

It did, however, make for some hilariously adorable content.

Check it out, via the team:

We’re not sure how helpful this wound up being, but it certainly made us smile.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images