At 7-foot-5, Tacko Fall is a master at defending the rim — especially if his opponents are only a third of his size.
The Boston Celtics rookie made a guest appearance at Saturday’s Jr. Celtics clinic, where he helped a few youngsters develop their basketball skills. A few brave souls even attempted to get some shots past him, but to no avail.
It did, however, make for some hilariously adorable content.
Check it out, via the team:
.@tackofall99’s defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/80pQrQBeJr
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2020
We’re not sure how helpful this wound up being, but it certainly made us smile.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images