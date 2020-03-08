Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has offered his perspective.

With leagues and sports teams around the country impacted in a variety of ways by the coronavirus, the New England Patriots quarterback tried to shed some light on how he feels about the issue Saturday.

“One of the worst days so far for Coronavirus was the 10th of February,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “On that day, 108 persons in CHINA died of Coronavirus.

“BUT, on the same day … 26,283 people died of Cancer 24,641 people died of heart disease 4,300 people died of Diabetes and on that day, Suicide, unfortunately, took more lives than the virus did, by 28 times,” Brady continued. “Moreover, Mosquitoes kill 2,740 people every day, HUMANS kills 1,300 fellow humans every day and Snakes kill 137 people every day. Take a deep breath, and wash your hands. PERSPECTIVE”

It’s certainly an interesting way to look at it.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images