Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christen Press has been on a tear.

That carried into the United States women’s national team’s first game of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. The forward opened up scoring against England in the 53rd minute of the 2019 World Cup semifinal rematch in dramatic fashion.

Teammate Julie Ertz slid to win a turnover at midfield early in the second half, knocking it over to captain Carli Lloyd. Lloyd took a few touches to the outside of the field, but cut it back into the middle towards Press who was closing in on the top of the box.

With three defenders closing in, Press took a rip that went around each of them and bended into the top right corner of the net. The impressive strike came from 25 yards out to put the United States a 1-0 advantage before Lloyd made it a two-goal lead two minutes later.

Watch the go-ahead goal below:

The USWNT notched an ultimate 2-0 lead over the Lionesses, with Press tallying her sixth goal in as many starts in 2020.

England is the defending SheBelieves Cup champion, but the United States won the four-team, round-robin tournament in 2018 and 2016. Next, the USWNT will advance to play Spain in Game 2 on March 8 in New Jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images