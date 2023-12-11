Briana Scurry Highlights Evolving Growth In Women’s Sports

Briana Scurry helped carve out an era for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), winning two Olympic gold medals and winning the World Cup.

To this day, USWNT remains a staple of success and progress for women’s sports as a whole. Scurry took a lookback on the timeline and its further evolution.

“I feel like the momentum really started decades ago,” Scurry told NESN.com before being honored at “The Tradition” at TD Garden in November. “Starting with my team in team sports. Obviously, with Billie Jean King in individual sports with tennis. We just really built on that.”

With modern growth with massive competition in the WNBA and the formation of the PWHL, other sports are also moving forward with professional opportunities for players and major business opportunities to invest in for diverse growth.

“I feel like this decade has been great,” Scurry added. “Other sports, in addition to soccer, have really grown. … I feel like women’s soccer led the way and other sports have come with it. … The sky is the limit.”

At the core of the discussed growth, Scurry praised the tight-knit nature of teams, specifically from her own career, that further strengthens possibilities in the moment and for the future.

“There’s something about that sisterhood,” Scurry explained. “You’re like a family. You’re really trying to do something amazing.”

With an evolution across multiple sports, Scurry continues to embody the growth of women’s sports.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”

