Any chance to meet Boston Bruins great Bobby Orr is an honor, even if you’re a seasoned NHL player.

Just ask 16-year veteran Patrice Bergeron.

“It’s always nice to see him,” the Bruins center told reporters Thursday before the B’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, via the team. “Obviously, he’s a legend of the game and always such a gentleman and so nice to all of us. Always makes sure he says ‘Hi’ or shakes our hands and wishes us all the best. So it’s always a treat and a pleasure to meet him and see him.”

It’s been nearly 44 years since Orr last played in Boston, racking up 888 points (264 goals, 624 assists) in 10 seasons with the B’s. And though plenty has changed both within the league and the franchise since he last played, Orr still manages to have an impact on the team.

“Like I said, he’s a gentleman so he’s humble. He’s always so down to earth even though he’s probably one of the greatest to ever play the game,” Bergeron said. “… He’s got to let us take over, if you will. And like I said, he wishes us only but the best. But it’s always nice to have a chance to ask questions or talk to him or even see him and say ‘Hi.’ So his presence means a lot, just to (have him) be there.”

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on tonight's game against the Panthers and Bobby Orr's visits when the team is in Florida: "It's always nice to see him. He's a legend of the game and always such a gentleman." pic.twitter.com/Pe7jsn3Oy3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 5, 2020

Nothing to disagree with there.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images