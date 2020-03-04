Shockwaves surely will be sent around the NFL regardless of who Tom Brady decides to play for.

But which of the conceivable scenarios regarding the Brady sweepstakes would produce the most hysteria across the league?

If you ask former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, it would be Brady quarterbacking the Raiders in their inaugural season in Las Vegas.

“I know you’re saying, ‘Nate, what are you talking about? They already have Derek Carr.’ That is true and he has three years left on his deal, but just think about this: there hasn’t been an overwhelming stamp of approval for Derek Carr,” Burleson said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “I love him as a talent and even last year he played well. I think he played better than a lot of people give him credit for. But when you think about what they have on the roster, starting with young Josh Jacobs, wide receiver play, Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller — they got guys that Brady can hold down and make him better and also he can make them better. On the flip side, a young defense and they’re talking about getting Byron Jones from the Cowboys. This could be what Brady needs. (Jon) Gruden, he’s an old-school guy. He remembers coaching against Tom Brady. So, Brady to the Raiders.”

The Raiders have been one of the more consistent teams in Brady rumors this offseason, with one report even indicating Las Vegas was willing to offer the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million deal. But it appears the Silver and Black’s interest in Brady might have cooled, as a more recent report claimed the franchise wouldn’t turn down a conversation with Brady but also didn’t intend to aggressively pursue him. The Raiders could use a quarterback upgrade, but they might try to achieve it with a big draft-day move.

So as exciting as Brady in the Entertainment Capital of the World would be, it’s seemingly becoming less likely by the day.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images