Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in a long time, uncertainty looms over the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation.

With six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler on the depth chart and are faced with a big decision about who will be starting under center when the season begins.

In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss whether the New England Patriots will roll the dice with Stidham as their starting quarterback, share takeaways from Brady’s conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, examine the Patriots’ biggest needs in free agency and the draft and take a look at how the team’s new additions will fit in.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.