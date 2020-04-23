The first day of the 2020 NFL Draft has arrived, and “expert” still don’t know what the New England Patriots will do with the No. 23 pick.

(Shocking, we know.)

Since our last Patriots mock draft roundup, all but two (Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller and ESPN’s Todd McShay) of the experts we’ve highlighted have changed their predictions for New England. (Note: McShay, who on Thursday announced he recently tested positive for COVID-19, hasn’t released a new mock draft since March 30.)

So, what will the Patriots do at No. 23? Will they target Tom Brady’s replacement? Will they identify some unheralded hybrid linebacker? Will Bill Belichick even stick at No. 23?

Here are the final Patriots first-round predictions:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com Cole Kmet, TE (Notre Dame)

Kmet could sneak into the first round as the top tight end in the class. He would help the Patriots’ run game as well as provide a security blanket for Jarrett Stidham/ Brian Hoyer.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS. I don’t see the Patriots going wide receiver or quarterback here and think they could go right back to the University of Georgia running back well. Swift is a dynamic playmaker and that Georgia connection is real.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan)

Bill Belichick loves to trade down, and I could see the Patriots adding picks and then taking a quarterback like Jalen Hurts in the second round. But Ruiz could be a replacement for guard Joe Thuney, who was franchise tagged but could be traded.

Todd McShay, ESPN: A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

(Note: McShay announced Thursday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and, as such, won’t be working the draft.)

… LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is the better player, but Belichick has a strong relationship with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, and Epenesa fits nicely with the Patriots’ 3-4 system as a 5-technique.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

The Patriots need reinforcements in the front seven and Epenesa has the heavy hands and play recognition to be a three-down player in Bill Belichick’s scheme.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball: Adam Trautman, TE (Dayton)

I would like to emphasize that I do not believe Adam Trautman will be the No. 23 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, I don’t think he’ll even be chosen in the first round. However, I’m attempting to match player to team, and I believe New England would like Trautman after trading down into the 35-50 range. The Patriots don’t have a second-round pick, so they’re eager to move down unless they can snatch a falling quarterback.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos has “Bill Belichick pass-rusher” written all over his profile with his length, speed and power. Whether he’s playing 4-3 defensive end, 3-4 outside linebacker or even a 30 stack defensive end, Gross-Matos has the tools needed to excel in a versatile defensive front.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images