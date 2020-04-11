Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has had a tumultuous year, with most of the drama being self-inflicted.

But the elite wideout hasn’t forgotten where he came from. And amid the coronavirus outbreak, he’s headed back to his neighborhood every weekend to help out.

Brown announced Friday that he’ll be donating food, supplies and masks to Liberty City in Miami.

“Liberty City Miami I’m coming back to the block this weekend and every weekend following to donate food, tissue, sanitizer, and masks,” Brown tweeted. “We will be set up at the Corner Store on 58 terrace and 17th ave. Stay tuned for the time tomorrow. Social Distancing will take place.”

This is a great gesture by the receiver. The damage may be done for a return to the NFL, but in times like these, that’s not what matters.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images