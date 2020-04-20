Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The times they are a-changin’ in New England.

The upcoming NFL season will mark the Patriots’ first without Tom Brady on the roster since 1999. The franchise will usher in the post-Brady era with new uniforms, which were revealed via the team’s official social media channels Monday morning.

One star from a Patriots rival couldn’t help but notice the convenient timing of New England bringing on new threads. Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White reacted to the Patriots’ new unis in the comment section of an NFL Instagram post.

“I see y’all .. actin different already since TB left .. 😂,” White wrote.

It’s safe to say it’s going to take some time to get used to the new-look Patriots, for more reasons than one.

