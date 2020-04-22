Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Bolden, in two words, represented what a lot of us have been thinking over the last 15 or so hours.

In the event you somehow missed it, the New England Patriots on Tuesday traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting the tight end (who is out of retirement, by the way) with his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

It was a stunning turn of events, and Bolden, still with the Pats, had an apt response.

Well damn — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) April 21, 2020

Well put.

The Patriots only received a fourth-round pick in return, but Gronk’s agent actually is spinning the deal as a positive for New England.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images