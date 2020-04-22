Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nope, it wasn’t a dream.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday acquired Rob Gronkowski in a trade with the New England Patriots. Shortly before the trade went down, a report emerged that Gronk was looking to come out of retirement, but only wanted to play on the same team as Tom Brady — though a dog might’ve actually broken the news a couple weeks ago.

Anyhoo, remember that video from after the 2019 AFC Championship Game that Brady posted? You know, the one where he and Gronkowski are walking silently to the team bus just smiling and shrugging?

Well, to the surprise of pretty much no one, the Bucs posted that video Tuesday night.

So, the Bucs are going to be pretty fun to watch this year.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images