Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While things have been difficult lately, there are some bright spots.

“NESN After Hours” co-host Cealey Godwin will be highlighting feel-good sports stories, and initiatives that we all can get behind in these trying times in a brand new digital segment, “Ceal of Approval.”

Godwin discusses Robert Kraft and the entire Kraft family sending the New England Patriots’ team plane to China to pick up over 1,000,000 N95 masks, and also Feed the Front Lines Boston as they help keep our hard-working medical professionals in tip-top shape.

Check out the first segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images