Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum appears to have splurged and bought himself a nice quarantine gift: a basketball hoop.

The Boston Celtics forward revealed he didn’t have one at his house in Boston shortly after the NBA halted its season due to coronavirus concerns. C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge even offered up his hoop (and Lil’ Wheezy Dog) to help keep Tatum in shape until the season (hopefully) resumes.

But that won’t be necessary as the 22-year-old showcased a brand new hoop on social media Tuesday. The hoop even has a name: “Big Deuce.”

Check it out, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham:

Jayson Tatum now has a hoop at his house and it looks like its name is Big Deuce: pic.twitter.com/tqTCCqKGhp — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 28, 2020

It looks like Tatum’s son, nicknamed Deuce, is ready to help his dad break it in.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images