There are plenty of characters currently on the Boston Celtics. But no matter how big or small the personalities, the team gels much more than it has in previous seasons. (We’re looking at you, 2018-19 squad.)

So, which teammate would make the best roommate? Or better yet — which would be the worst?

Several C’s players — including Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and even Tacko Fall — recently answered that question, and some had a hard time picking just one.

Nonetheless, their answers were pretty hilarious.

Take a look:

Roommates can be great, if you pick the right one… Check it out on today's episode of Wingin' It with @jetblue 👇 pic.twitter.com/TQiqocPJ3U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2020

Solid logic.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images