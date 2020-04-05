Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race had just about everything NASCAR fans could want: wrecks, bad blood and exciting short-track racing.

Oh, there even was a rage quit.

The 150-lap iRacing Food City Showdown at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway featured a whopping 12 cautions, one of which was caused by a wreck between Darrell Wallace Jr. and Clint Bowyer. During FS1’s broadcast, Bowyer acted as if Wallace was to blame for the altercation, but video evidence suggested otherwise.

Take a look:

Tempers brew early at the real AND virtual @BMSupdates. 👀 Have we seen the last of @ClintBowyer and @BubbaWallace getting into each other today? 📺: FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/pu8LMWWDT3 — @NASCAR_Xfinity (@NASCAR) April 5, 2020

Let’s take a look at Wallace’s (slightly NSFW) reaction during his Twitch stream:

After rage quitting, Wallace took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the wreck.

Yeahhhhh. Car high homie. Still there still there https://t.co/qN73mdB39S — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 5, 2020

Yeah, we’re siding with Wallace on this one.

Still, Bowyer got the last laugh, finishing 11th in a race that saw William Byron win by a wide margin. Afterward, the outspoken NASCAR veteran, who taunted Wallace throughout the race, twisted the knife one last time.

“I’m stopping by Bubba’s house on the way home,” Bowyer said. “It’s on.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images