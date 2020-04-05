Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft isn’t the only NFL owner stepping up to help their community.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Sunday that he’s bought more than 10,000 masks to the Indiana Department of Health as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the United States. The masks are just one piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) in short supply nationwide thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Just procured 10,000+ masks ( N-95) and am passing them along to Indiana State Dept. of Health for distribution as most urgently needed. #INthistogether,” Irsay tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Irsay has made a donation in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, either. The Colts owner also donated $1,000,000 to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis in March, per EPSN.

Of the 22,652 people tested in Indiana, 4,411 have tested positive for the coronavirus and 127 have died as of Sunday, per the state.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images