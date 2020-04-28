Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is doing his part to help out during these trying times.
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs guard is not just a football player, he also holds a doctorate medical degree from McGill University in Canada.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still causing havoc in the world, the 29-year-old is putting his degree to use by working in a long-term care facility in Canada in a “nursing role” due to the coronavirus.
Duvernay-Tardif is the latest person to earn “NESN After Hours” co-host Cealey Godwin’s “Ceal of Approval” because of his impressive philanthropy.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images