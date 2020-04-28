Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whether you’re a longtime iRacing fan or someone who rode in on the Pro Invitational Series, you’ll want to tune in to Tuesday night’s action.

Some of sim racing’s finest competitors will compete at virtual Dover International Speedway in Round 6 of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Unlike the Pro Invitational Series, the Coca-Cola Series doesn’t feature any full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Oh, and there’s a $300,000 prize pool to be dished out at the end of the 20-week schedule.

They want $300,000? They need to go through Miles the Monster! The eNASCAR @CocaColaRacing iRacing Series heads to the @MonsterMile. 9 PM ET | https://t.co/pKBfkg6Ln4 pic.twitter.com/kJKUNTZk4g — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2020

Here’s how to watch Round 6 of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series online:

When: Tuesday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: eNASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com