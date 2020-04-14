The family of Colby Cave along with the Edmonton Oilers have set up a memorial fund after the Edmonton Oilers forward died Saturday due to a brain bleed.
Cave underwent emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, but never woke up from his medically induced coma.
Dozens of cars lined up to remember the forward in Saskatchewan on Monday. And Edmonton on Tuesday announced the memorial fund that will “help carry on the memory and legacy of Oilers forward Colby Cave.”
“Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children,” the official statement said.
Emily Cave, Colby’s wife, said being married to her husband was her “greatest honour” and is “looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.”
"My greatest honour in life will always be that I am Colby Cave's wife. I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart. Though, our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community." – Emily Cave
Colby was 25 at the time of his death.
