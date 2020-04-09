Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The family of Colby Cave issued an update on the Edmonton Oilers center Thursday afternoon.

Cave suffered a brain bleed and underwent emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. His wife, Emily, posted an emotional Instagram saying that they “need a miracle.”

Here is the full update, provided by the Oilers:

“Colby is still in a medically-induced coma. This is giving his brain time to heal and rest from all he’s been through. We would like to thank the Oilers organization, the entire hockey community, all of our friends, and family, and everyone who has shown us love and support.

“We would like to send a big thank-you to Colby’s critical care team, neurosurgeons and nurses at Sunnybrook Hospital. We appreciate all that you are doing for our Colby.”

Cave, 25, played in 23 games for the Boston Bruins before being claimed off waivers by Edmonton in 2019.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available and are keeping his family in our thoughts.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images