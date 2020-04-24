Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Las Vegas will get another chance to host the NFL Draft.

This year’s draft was supposed to take place in Sin City. But due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe and social distancing, it had to be held virtually.

But before the Raiders made their pick at No. 19, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft.

But he didn’t do it without botching the announcement. Twice.

“As you may know we were scheduled to host the draft in Dallas, excuse me, in Vegas this year,” Goodell said on ESPN’s draft coverage. “… And we think you deserve another shot. So we’re happy to announce tonight the Las Vegas Raiders will host the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Whoops.

Goodell obviously meant 2022. Cleveland will host the 2021 draft.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images