While some football families enjoyed one of the most memorable days of their lives watching their loved ones get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, one Dallas Cowboys family experienced the exact opposite.

The team on Thursday night announced that Jace Prescott, brother of quarterback Dak Prescott, passed away earlier in the day, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,” a Cowboys spokesperson said, via Schefter. “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott gamily asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Jace, 31, was the middle child of the three brothers.

After a successful high school football career, he went on to Northwestern State to play lineman, per Sports Illustrated. Dak has previously credited his brothers for his own success on the field.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on brothers Tad, Jace co-starring in @CampbellsChunky commercial: "When you’re able to share that moment with your brothers, see them being rookies in front of the camera? "It was an awesome experience. … Yeah, they’re stars now. pic.twitter.com/0jKItGWtVi — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 19, 2019

The cause of Prescott’s death is unknown at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Prescott family and Cowboys community.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images