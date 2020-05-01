Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Back on April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan added to his legacy.

Playing the Boston Celtics in the first round of the postseason, the Chicago Bulls legend dropped 63 points on the old Boston Garden parquet, setting an NBA playoff scoring record that still stands today.

Boston went on to win that game in double overtime, and sweep the three-game series en route to an NBA championship.

Despite all that, the ’86 Celtics still had no answer for the G.O.A.T. While rewatching the infamous 63-point game, the Athletic’s Jared Weiss noted a funny segment in the classic CBS Sports broadcast, where former Celtics players were asked how to guard Jordan.

“Foul him and hope someone else can come in and do the job,” Danny Ainge, now the President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics, said at the time.

Former point guard Jerry Sichting, who went on to a long career in the NBA as an assistant coach, made a joke with reference to a famous Western actor.

“I don’t know, I guess you give a call to Clint Eastwood because there’s not much else you can do at that point,” Sichting said.

Meanwhile, David Thirdkill had the most realistic advice, saying when the Jumpman is hot, you “just let him go.”

Watch the entire video below.

Rewatching the MJ 63-point game in Boston and during the game, they ran this great segment asking Celtics wings how to guard MJ. pic.twitter.com/GZLjLql17Z — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 30, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images