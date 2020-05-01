Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Good news: Von Miller now is coronavirus-free.

The Denver Broncos linebacker says he’s recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus roughly two weeks ago.

“Got my results back. Im ‘negative’ for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted Thursday night.

Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

Miller was the first NFL player to test positive for the virus. The 31-year-old experienced flu-like symptoms while infected, according to a statement released by the Broncos shortly after Miller’s diagnosis.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images