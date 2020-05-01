Good news: Von Miller now is coronavirus-free.
The Denver Broncos linebacker says he’s recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus roughly two weeks ago.
“Got my results back. Im ‘negative’ for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted Thursday night.
Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19
— Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020
Miller was the first NFL player to test positive for the virus. The 31-year-old experienced flu-like symptoms while infected, according to a statement released by the Broncos shortly after Miller’s diagnosis.
More NFL: Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers Is Feeling Like ‘Odd Man Out’ On Packers
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images