Well, this certainly isn’t something Red Sox fans want to hear.

It appears Mookie Betts has grown quite comfortable with the Dodgers since Boston traded him to Los Angeles in February. At least, that’s what Dave Roberts thinks.

The Dodgers manager made this perfectly clear during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “The Sedano Show,” when he gushed about how well things had been going before Major League Baseball put the 2020 season on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think him being in spring training with us — the relationship I have with him, personally, and I think some players, too, and coaches, it feels like he’s already played a season with us,” Roberts said. “Mookie’s gotta do what’s best for him and his family once that time does present itself, but I know that he loves being a Dodger.”

Should the season be canceled, Betts still will become a free agent in 2021. But Roberts isn’t worried about Betts’ future with the team just yet.

“If that situation is presented, it’s presented,” Roberts said. “Both sides have agreed that the players don’t lose service time, so for Mookie, personally that’s great for him. For the Dodgers, for the fans, to lose baseball for ’20 would be disappointing and then now you’d have to go into the winter to see what decision Mookie decides.”

We’ll see just how much Betts likes L.A. when 2021 comes around. For now, however, let’s just see what 2020 has in store.

