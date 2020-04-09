Tom Brady didn’t hold back Wednesday morning, and Deion Sanders respects him for it.

Brady was fairly open about a wide range of topics covered over the course of a two-hour interview with Howard Stern. Among the matters they tackled was Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, which the quarterback admitted he saw coming even before the 2019 season started.

Sanders appreciated Brady being candid about his Patriots exit, as it was just the nature of the beast that is the NFL.

“I love it, I admire it, it’s 100 percent true,” Sanders said on NFL Network. “I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I understand. You know when you reach a point in your career when it’s time. Ladies and gentlemen, you know when you reach a point in a relationship — man, it’s time to go. This is not productive anymore. This is not what it once used to be. I’m not happy coming here every day doing the things we once did, smiling for no reason, the jokes ain’t even funny. It’s over.

“That’s pretty much what it is. You can’t blame Coach (Bill) Belichick, you can’t blame anyone in management, front office. You can’t blame anyone. You can’t blame Tom. It was just time to move on.”

Brady certainly has moved on, and the new Buccaneers quarterback sounds motivated as ever, as the start of his first season in Tampa Bay nears.

