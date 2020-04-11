Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a little while, but Julian Edelman seems to have voiced his displeasure with one of Nick Wright’s takes.

Wright, a FS1 talking head who is a well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan and New England hater, had a meltdown over the possibility of the Patriots landing former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It came April 3 during an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First.”

“… If (Detroit Lions’) Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian bleeping Edelman, I’m out. I’m out,” Wright ranted.

Well, the video made its way on to Edelman’s timeline early Saturday, and the Patriots receiver posted a pretty simple, yet somewhat humorous, response.

“Nice hairline bro,” Edelman tweeted.

Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images