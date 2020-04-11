The coronavirus outbreak will rob most fans of the chance to see European soccer’s traveling roadshow.

Relevent Sports cancelled the 2020 International Champions Cup men’s tournament Friday due to scheduling uncertainties. The ICC annually features several of Europe’s top clubs, which play preseason games in the United States, Far East and elsewhere against each other and other noteable teams. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted major soccer leagues worldwide in 2020, and none of the competitions have decided how to resume their seasons or when the ensuing campaigns will begin.

“… The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar, with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August means planning a Men’s International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible,” Relevent CEO Dan Stillman said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the best clubs and most iconic matchups in the world to the U.S. and Asia in 2021.”

An update on the Men’s 2020 Tournament. pic.twitter.com/eb8PaSaPGs — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 10, 2020

Relevant Sports still plans to stage the Women’s ICC, the ICC Futures (youth tournament) and other events this year, but its most popular soccer showcase will have to wait until next year.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images