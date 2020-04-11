Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A champion will be crowned Saturday night.

Following an exciting first two rounds, four of the NBA’s best gamers are set to compete for the “NBA 2K” players-only tournament championship. Saturday’s broadcast on ESPN will begin with the first semifinal at 5 p.m. ET, the second semifinal at 7 p.m., and the final scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.

The tournament champion will receive $100,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Here’s how to watch the semifinals and finals of the “NBA 2K” players-only Tournament online and on TV:

When: Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via 2K Games