A champion will be crowned Saturday night.
Following an exciting first two rounds, four of the NBA’s best gamers are set to compete for the “NBA 2K” players-only tournament championship. Saturday’s broadcast on ESPN will begin with the first semifinal at 5 p.m. ET, the second semifinal at 7 p.m., and the final scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.
The tournament champion will receive $100,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.
Here’s how to watch the semifinals and finals of the “NBA 2K” players-only Tournament online and on TV:
When: Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via 2K Games