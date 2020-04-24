Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UFC 249 reportedly has a home.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. will host the stacked card on May 9.

UFC 249 is headlined by two championship fights as Tony Ferguson is expected to take on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt and Henry Cejudo will battle Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title.

The report comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis deemed “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience” as essential. DeSantis added that the employees working at the events, which could technically be mixed-martial arts shows, are only essential “if the location is closed to the general public.”

UFC 249 was originally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 18. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fight card to move, UFC president Dana White relocated the event to the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on tribal land in central California. These plans later fell through after White received pressure from California politicians and broadcast partner ESPN to postpone the card.

