Workers at the San Antonio Food Bank on Thursday achieved an impressive feat: feeding 10,000 households (a record) via a drive-thru distribution method on the South Side.

And those workers received some praise and words of encouragement from a special local sports figure.

Gregg Popovich called the Food Bank on Monday to deliver a quick pep talk to the workers. The Spurs head coach lauded them for all their efforts so far and noted just how important their job is.

“He said, ‘We are just entertainers playing a sport that doesn’t mean much, but you guys are serving the community,'” Food Bank president and CEO Eric Cooper said Tuesday, via the San Antonio Express-News’ Tom Orsborn. “Our staff and volunteers really appreciated it.”

Workers even got a chance to ask Pop a few questions, some of which helped lighten up the mood.

“Someone even asked him why he benched Timmy (Duncan) in Game 6 (of the 2013 NBA Finals against Miami), and I was like, ‘Oh, man,'” Cooper said. “But he was just a real blessing to the staff. He gave us some good insights about leadership and getting through tough times. It was cool to see.”

Good stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images