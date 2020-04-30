Rob Gronkowski’s “retirement” didn’t last long, as the All-Pro tight end has decided to return to the NFL after sitting out only one season. He won’t be rejoining the Patriots, though, as New England traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

While this development might be bittersweet for Patriots fans, there’s no denying Gronkowski’s 10-year run in New England was both extremely successful and wildly entertaining. So, let’s relive the 10 best “Gronk being Gronk” moments of his Patriots tenure, with an emphasis on the antics that reflected his unique personality.

Not all of Rob Gronkowski’s best moments happened on the gridiron. He left his mark everywhere, including the squared circle.

Gronkowski has dipped his toes into a number of different professions since starting his NFL career, but his most successful venture off the football field might have been his time spent in WWE. He perfectly fits the mold of a professional wrestler given his oozing charisma mixed with his size and his overall power.

The first time Gronkowski stepped inside a WWE ring on live TV was at WrestleMania 33, where he helped his friend, Mojo Rawley. WWE superstar Jinder Mahal had gotten into Gronkowski’s face at ringside, splashing a drink on the fun-loving tight end, and things quickly escalated. Gronkowski entered the ring and pounced on Mahal with a tackle of sorts, allowing Rawley to eliminate Mahal and win the battle royal match.

Gronkowski’s next appearance in WWE culminated with him walking out of WrestleMania 36 with championship gold. As a number of WWE superstars ran down to the side of the ring, Gronkowski launched himself from a stage above to take out everyone. He then would pin his friend, Rawley, to win WWE’s 24/7 title.

Gronkowski still stood as the 24/7 champion upon joining the Bucs via trade. Something tells us he has his retirement plan ready to go once he officially hangs up his cleats (again).

